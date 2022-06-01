Beth Orton hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Kidsticks but a new one is on the horizon!

Weather Alive arrives September 23rd and marks Orton’s first time in the producer’s chair.

Weather Alive tracklist:

1 Weather Alive

2 Friday Night

3 Fractals

4 Haunted Satellite

5 Forever Young

6 Lonely

7 Arms Around a Memory

8 Unwritten

“This record is a sensory exploration that allowed for a connection to a consciousness that I was searching for. Through the resonance of sound and a beaten up old piano I bought in Camden Market while living in a city I had no intention of staying in, I found acceptance and a way of healing.”

Orton also enlisted the help of some collaborators, including Tom Skinner of The Smile, Alabaster dePlume, Shahzad Ismaily, and Tom Herbert of The Invisible.

Check out the video for the title track…

