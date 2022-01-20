Big Thief shared a new song called “Simulation Swarm.” It is the latest of a string of singles from their upcoming 20-track double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. The new song follows the release of “Little Things,” “Change,” “Certainty,” “No Reason,” and “Spud Infinity.”

The release came with unfortunate news for European fans: Big Thief rescheduled their European tour dates, originally planned to begin at the end of the month. United Kingdom and Ireland dates are still on for February and March, as well as April’s North American Tour.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You is set to be released on February 11. Listen to “Simulation Swarm” below.

