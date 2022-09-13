Bill Callahan has shared a new single called “Coyotes” from his upcoming full-length album YTILAER.

“We lived for awhile in a house in the hills,” Callahan said of the song in a statement. He went on:

“Coyote hills. The coyotes would start their song at dawn. Dawn and dusk were their main appearance times. Our dog would sleep outside sometimes in the morning and our boy was still bite-size. The coyotes would come take notes, edging closer each day. Mornings on the kingsize outdoor daybed. Like a righteous floating tide the coyotes would drift into our world. Predator and prey, blurred. Past and present, blurred. The young, the aged are to be snatched and devoured. Past lives edge in closer to try to speak to us. Current lives eye the past ones like sleeping dogs. And love spans all, that is why the feeling is so deep—deeper than one lifetime.”

Watch the lyric video to Bill Callahan‘s new single “Coyotes” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.