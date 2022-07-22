Billie Eilish has shared two new songs together as a short EP called Guitar Songs. The new songs, “TV” and “The 30th” were written earlier this year alongside her longtime co-writer, producer, and brother Finneas.

Eilish shared a statement about the new release saying:

Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are!! Performing “TV” on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.

Listen to “TV” and “The 30th” below.

