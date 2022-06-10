Two of our favorite musicians– both of whom are coming to town soon- were part of Marty Stuart‘s famous “Late Night Jam” in Nashville Wednesday night and certainly dazzled everyone in attendance!

Billy Strings, who is doing THREE shows at Iroquois Amphitheater this summer, joined Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives at the storied Ryman Auditorium for Stuart’s 19th all-star event.

Strings and Stuart performed “Long Journey Home,” “Tennessee Stud” and “Freight Train Boogie,” which you can see in these fan-shot videos…

Meanwhile Marcus King, who is part of Bourbon & Beyond in September, and who blew us away this week with a barn-burner of a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performed his own song “Wildflowers & Wine” and then joined Stuart and band for a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s “Killing Floor.”

The “Late Night Jam” is part of CMA Music Fest week and proceeds go to Stuart’s under-construction Congress of Country Music project in Philadelphia, Mississippi, which will be the largest private collection of country music memorabilia in the world.

Some of the performers utilized iconic guitars from Marty Stuart’s collection, including Pops Staples’s 1969 Fender Rosewood Telecaster, Johnny Cash‘s 1937 Martin D-45 and George Jones‘ 1957 Martin D-28.

