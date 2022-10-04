Billy Strings is certainly at the top of his game, having just won “Artist of the Year” at the Americana Music Awards— not to mention selling out all three shows at Iroquois Amphitheater this past July.

Now Strings has a collaboration in the works with someone he’s particularly close to: his father, Terry Barber!

Me/And/Dad comes out November 18th and will consist of 14 bluegrass and country covers that the father/son duo have often played together, which is something Strings has intended to do for a while.

“As long as I can remember, I wanted to make a record with my dad. I’ve been burning up and down the highways the last 12 years, and as time slips away, you start thinking, ‘I need to make time.’ It’s been a bucket list thing for me, something I’ve been afraid I wouldn’t find the time to do. And that scared me; not doing this record scared me.”

ME/AND/DAD Tracklist:

1. Long Journey Home (bluegrass traditional)

2. Life To Go (written by George Jones)

3. Way Downtown (written by Doc Watson)

4. Little Blossom (written by Hank Thompson)

5. Peartree (written by Arthel Lane “Doc” Watson, Gaither Carlton)

6. Stone Walls and Steel Bars (written by Ray Pennington, Roy Eugene Marcum)

7. Little White Church (written by Eugene Wellman)

8. Dig A Little Deeper (In The Well) (written by Jody Emerson, Roger Bowling)

9. Wandering Boy (written by A.P. Carter)

10. John Deere Tractor (written by Lawrence Hammond)

11. Frosty Morn (bluegrass traditional)

12. I Haven’t Seen Mary In Years (written by Damon Black)

13. Little Cabin Home On The Hill (written by Lester Flatt, Bill Monroe)

14. Heard My Mother Weeping (written by Carl Story, Lowell Blanchard)

Strings has given us two hints of what to expect from the LP, with the bluegrass staple “Long Journey Home” and a take on a George Jones-penned song recorded by Stonewall Jackson in 1958, “Life To Go”…

