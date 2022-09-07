The wait is over. After teasing her new album Fossora last week by sharing the cover art, Björk has now released the first single– with an accompanying video that could only come from the adventurous Icelandic artist.

Björk described “Atopos” on Twitter as:

“It is a good intro — kinda like Fossora´s passport. Sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world. We have 6 bass clarinets, punchy sub drilling, nesting and digging us into the ground.”

Check out the trippy video for “Atopos”…

Fossora comes out September 30th.

