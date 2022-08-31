We were already excited about the announcement of Björk‘s first album since 2017’s Utopia. And slowly, but surely, we’re starting to get a few details.

The Icelandic phenom will release her 10th LP Fossora on September 30th and true to form, the cover art is stunning.

Björk has described Fossora as “biological techno” and says it was inspired by home dance parties during lockdown.

In addition to the gorgeous cover art, Björk posted on her social media:

“each album always starts with a feeling

that i try to shape into sound

this time around

the feeling was landing

on the earth and digging my feet into the ground

( after my last album utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass )

it was also woven into how i experienced the “now”

this time around 7 billion of us did it together

nesting in our homes quarantining

being long enough in one place that we shot down roots

my new album “fossora” is about that

it is a word i made up

it is the feminine of fossore ( digger, delver, ditcher )

so in short it means “she who digs” ( into the ground )

so sonically it is about bass , heavy bottom-end ,

we have 6 bass clarinets and punchy sub”

The first single is called “Atopos” and is due “soon,” so keep an eye here on wfpk.org!

