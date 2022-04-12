The Black Crowes are expressing their love for the music of 1972 with a new release.

The band will unveil a six-song EP, simply called 1972, that will be devoted to some of their favorite songs from that year.

Due May 6th via the band’s Silver Arrow label, it was recorded at the famed Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles.

Frontman Chris Robinson said of the EP:

“The year 1972 was a watershed moment, some of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll songs ever made came out of that year. To get our band back together in the studio, it had to be a celebration of rock ‘n’ roll. This record is about love and devotion to something that makes us feel good. We hope that it makes fans around the world feel the same.”

The set will stream exclusively on Amazon Music beginning May 4th.

1972 Tracklist:

1) Rocks Off (The Rolling Stones)

2) The Slider (T. Rex)

3) You Wear It Well (Rod Stewart)

4? Easy To Slip (Little Feat)

5) Moonage Daydream (David Bowie)

6) Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone (The Temptations)

You can hear The Black Crowes perform the latter here…

And check out this behind-the-scenes look at the making of the EP…

