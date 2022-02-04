Mel Fisher and Laura Shine will use their weekly features to highlight the contributions of Black musicians through the years every Friday in February! Check out playlists and audio players of the latest shows at the links above!

Mel’s Diner will features Black Women Through the Decades in the 8 am hour:

2/4 – Women of the 1950’s

2/11 – Women of the 1960’s

2/18 – Women of the 1970’s

2/25 – Women of the 1980’s

Laura has all kinds of fun planned for your Friday Ride Home at 5 O’clock: