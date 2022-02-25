Bloc Party is back with “Sex Magik”, the newest offering from their upcoming album Alpha Games. The song follows the previously released singles “The Girls Are Fighting” and “Traps”, and arrived with a lyric video.

Lead singer Kili Okereke said of the new track:

“Sex Magik” is probably my favorite song on the record. It’s about a memory that I’d completely forgotten that resurfaced a few years ago about a summer fling that I had. I was a teenager at the time and during that summer I felt like the veil had been lifted from my eyes. I saw the world in a completely different way. It was a short-lived affair but the effects of that summer have stayed with me for a lifetime.”

Alpha Games is set to be released on April 29. Watch the lyric video for “Sex Magik” below.

