Blondie have announced they will be releasing their first fully-authorized archival set with all sorts of extras fans are sure to love!

Against the Odds: 1974 – 1982 comes out August 26th and will feature 124 tracks (36 of which are previously unreleased) along with remastered versions of their first six studio albums: Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat to the Beat, Autoamerican, and The Hunter.

Remastered from the original analog tapes, the collection is available on four formats: Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition; Deluxe 4LP; Deluxe 8CD, and 3CD editions.

This video highlights the box set as well…

And one of those previously unreleased tracks is a cover of The Doors‘ “Moonlight Drive”, which you can check out here…

