Blondie’s Clem Burke on Their Box Set, Bowie’s Influence, & Johnny Marr Appearance’s on Their Next Album

Blondie’s Clem Burke checks in with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s new box set, Against The Odds and their upcoming album. The drummer tells how the archival project had its influence felt on the new collection before heading back in time to talk about the creative progression in songs like Heart of Glass, as well as being a multi-genre band from the start, and the enormous impact David Bowie had on the group. Burke also discusses how the next record will feature Johnny Marr and a cover, his favorite Blondie needle drops, and if we can expect him to perform with The Eurythmics in their upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.