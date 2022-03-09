Bob Dylan has announced a new book called The Philosophy of Modern Song. The release follows his 2004 book Chronicles: Volume One, and features over 60 essays Dylan wrote examining other artists’ songs. A press release says he “analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal.”

Jonathan Karp (president and CEO of publisher Simon & Schuster) shared a statement saying:

“The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time. The Philosophy of Modern Song could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

The Philosophy of Modern Song will be released on November 8. View the cover below.

