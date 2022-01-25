Sony Music Entertainment announced that they acquired the entirety of Bob Dylan‘s recorded catalog, in addition to rights to multiple future releases. That covers his 1962 self-titled debut, 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways, and everything in between. Variety reports that the deal is estimated to be worth between $150 million and $200 million. This follows 2020’s publishing deal with Universal Music Publishing for his entire song catalog that was estimated to be around $400 million.

Rob Stringer, Chairman of Sony Music Group said in the announcement, “Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership. Bob is one of music’s greatest icons and an artist of unrivaled genius. The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we’re thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family. We are excited to work with Bob and his team to find new ways to make his music available to his many fans today and to future generations.”

Bob Dylan shared, “Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records. I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”

