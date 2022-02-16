Bob Mould just surprise-released a live EP!

The Ocean contains three acoustic versions of songs that were recorded for NPR’s World Café at Mould’s Granary Music home studio in San Francisco.

Two are tracks from his 2020 album Blue Hearts (“The Ocean” and “Forecast of Rain”), plus there’s the added bonus of a tune from his Hüsker Dü days, “Divide and Conquer”, from their 1985 release Flip Your Wig.

Check out all three below…

<a href="https://bobmould.bandcamp.com/album/the-ocean">The Ocean by Bob Mould</a>

And don’t forget 91.9 WFPK presents Bob Mould with H.C. Newman at the Bomhard Theater, Friday, October 7th! (This show was originally scheduled for February 19th then moved to the October date.)

