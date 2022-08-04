91.9 WFPK is proud to sponsor Hymns for the Holler: A Concert for Appalshop Part 1.

Join us this Sunday, August 7th, at The Whirling Tiger for a flood relief concert that will feature performances from Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Kiana & the Sun Kings, Jaye Jayle, Tyler Lance Walker Gill, and Brett & Donnie with Trevsax.

Tickets are $20 and available at etix.com.

All proceeds benefit Appalshop’s flood recovery efforts.

A second show to benefit Appalshop is also happening next Friday.

