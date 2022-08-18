listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too.

It seems like an unlikely pairing, but it works beautifully. Louisville’s Bonnie “Prince” Billy (Will Oldham) has totally transformed the Ramones anthemic rave up “Outsider” into a high-lonesome country ballad. The original song written by Dee Dee Ramone appeared on their 1983 album Subterranean Jungle.

Recorded in 2016, the song has just been released on Drag City. Sharing lead vocal duties is the late David Berman (Silver Jews and Purple Mountains) with additional assistance from Chris Scruggs (Fabulous Superlatives) William Tyler and Pete Townsend. Mark Nevins handled production.

Elsa Oldham created the cover art that portrays Bonnie with the late Dee Dee and Berman.

<a href="https://bonnieprincebilly.bandcamp.com/track/outsider">Outsider by Bonnie “Prince” Billy</a>

