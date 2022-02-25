There’s no mistaking that slide guitar– Bonnie Raitt is back with new music!

Just Like That arrives April 22nd via her Redwing label and was co-produced by the veteran blueswoman as well.

Just Like That… Track List:

01 Made Up Mind

02 Something’s Got a Hold of My Heart

03 Livin’ for the Ones

04 Just Like That

05 When We Say Goodbye

06 Waitin’ for You to Blow

07 Blame It on Me

08 Love So Strong

09 Here Comes Love

10 Down the Hall

Raitt will also be hitting the road to promote the release, and while we don’t have a Louisville date, her tour not only makes a stop at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, the great Mavis Staples is also part of the line-up!

But for now check out the lyric video for the LP’s first single, “Mind Made Up”, written by The Bros. Landreth and Jonathan Singleton…

