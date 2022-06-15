Music News Tracks Video
June 15, 2022

In April Bonnie Raitt released her first album in six years, Just Like That…, garnering some of the best reviews of her already impressive career.

In a statement Raitt referred to the LP this way:

“On this record, I wanted to stretch. I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before. I’m really aware of how lucky I am and I feel like it’s my responsibility to get out there and say something fresh and new—for me and for the fans. But I need to have something to say or I won’t put out a record.”

Raitt brought her distinctive voice and that fabulous slide guitar to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to perform a moving song from that new release.

Check out the soulful “Blame It on Me”…

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.