In April Bonnie Raitt released her first album in six years, Just Like That…, garnering some of the best reviews of her already impressive career.

In a statement Raitt referred to the LP this way:

“On this record, I wanted to stretch. I always want to find songs that excite me, and what’s different this time is that I’ve tried some styles and topics I haven’t touched on before. I’m really aware of how lucky I am and I feel like it’s my responsibility to get out there and say something fresh and new—for me and for the fans. But I need to have something to say or I won’t put out a record.”

Raitt brought her distinctive voice and that fabulous slide guitar to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week to perform a moving song from that new release.

Check out the soulful “Blame It on Me”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.