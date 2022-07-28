Louisville band Elk Hound have just released their 3rd studio album Wordless Shore on sonaBLAST! Records. It’s a beautiful collection of tunes born from the isolation of the pandemic where several musicians would gather on a Zoom meetup and write songs together. Andrew Iafrate, singer and songwriter in the band, told us how it came to be:

The album is largely comprised of songs written as part of a regular Louisville songwriter’s Zoom meetup during the first year of the pandemic. Against a backdrop of global and personal loss during that time, the themes of the album deal with helplessness in the face of tragedy, and the kind of clarity only tragedy can provide. It was recorded by Anne Gauthier at La La Land, mixed by Duane Lundy at Lexington Recording Company, and mastered by Shelley Anderson at Black Lab Mastering. The artwork is by Douglas Miller. It’s available now digitally, with physical copies coming soon.

You can find Wordless Shore by Elk Hound streaming on most platforms and in local record stores. Listen to the title track below.