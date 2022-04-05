“A Perfect Blend of Bourbon, Food & Music”, indeed!
Danny Wimmer Presents Bourbon & Beyond 2022 returns to the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center Louisville, KY– and the much-anticipated lineup has finally been revealed.
Your headliners:
Thursday, September 15th- Jack White, Alanis Morissette
Friday, September 16th- Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile
Saturday, September 17th- Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet
Sunday, September 18th- Chris Stapleton, The Doobie Brothers
Plus many more:
For ticket information and details, go to bourbonandbeyond.com.
Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.