“A Perfect Blend of Bourbon, Food & Music”, indeed!

Danny Wimmer Presents Bourbon & Beyond 2022 returns to the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center Louisville, KY– and the much-anticipated lineup has finally been revealed.

Your headliners:

Thursday, September 15th- Jack White, Alanis Morissette

Friday, September 16th- Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile

Saturday, September 17th- Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet

Sunday, September 18th- Chris Stapleton, The Doobie Brothers

Plus many more:

For ticket information and details, go to bourbonandbeyond.com.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.