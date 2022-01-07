This Saturday, January 8th, marks what would’ve been David Bowie‘s 75th birthday. But YOU get the gifts!

To celebrate the release of Bowie‘s “Toy:Box” special edition box set today, two versions of his 1970 song, “Shadow Man” have been made available. One is an early studio demo of the track. The other was recorded in 2000 and described as an “unplugged & somewhat slightly electric” mix. Check out both of these versions here:

Earlier this week, Spoon shared their cover of David Bowie‘s “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from his final album, Blackstar. Check out that track here:

And don’t forget to catch A Bowie Celebration 2022, the massive star-studded livestream event happening this weekend to celebrate David Bowie‘s birthday.

