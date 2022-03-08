Louisville band Wombo just released today a new video and song called “Below The House” on Fire Talk Records. Fronted by singer and songwriter Sydney Chadwick, the song was inspired by the folklore of Chadwick’s unconsciousness, and is about the intangible ties that ground us in our surroundings. The video conveys this in animated style with almost Salvador Dali-like imagery. The song is now available to stream. You can help them kick-off their Spring 2022 tour this Friday night (3/11/22) with White Wooly and Turbo Nut at The Whirling Tiger at 9 pm!