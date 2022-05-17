Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell and Yola are the leading nominees for the 2022 Americana Honors and Awards, with each one up for album of the year, artist of the year and song of the year. Carlile is a six-time Grammy winning artist and producer and an Americana favorite, having won artist of the year twice before. Russell’s debut solo album “Outside Child” is nominated for album of the year as is Yola’s sophomore record “Stand For Myself.” Other artist of the year nominees are Jason Isbell and Billy Strings. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are nominated for album of the year, as well as Adia Victoria. The annual awards show is scheduled for Sept. 14th in Nashville, Tennessee.

2022 Americana Honors & Awards nominees:

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell

Allison Russell

Billy Strings

Yola

Album of the Year

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile; produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings

“Outside Child,” Allison Russell; produced by Dan Knobler

“Raise The Roof,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; produced by T Bone Burnett

“A Southern Gothic,” Adia Victoria; produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett

“Stand For Myself,” Yola; produced by Dan Auerbach

Emerging Act of the Year

Sierra Ferrell

Neal Francis

Brittney Spencer

Adia Victoria

Morgan Wade

Song of the Year

“Canola Fields,” James McMurtry; Written by James McMurtry

“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola; Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola

“Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson; Written by Sturgill Simpson

“Persephone,” Allison Russell; Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell

“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile; Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

Duo/Group of the Year

Big Thief

Los Lobos

The Mavericks

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The War and Treaty

Instrumentalist of the Year

Ethan Ballinger

Brian Farrow

Larissa Maestro

Shelby Means

Justin Moses

