Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell and Yola are the leading nominees for the 2022 Americana Honors and Awards, with each one up for album of the year, artist of the year and song of the year. Carlile is a six-time Grammy winning artist and producer and an Americana favorite, having won artist of the year twice before. Russell’s debut solo album “Outside Child” is nominated for album of the year as is Yola’s sophomore record “Stand For Myself.” Other artist of the year nominees are Jason Isbell and Billy Strings. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are nominated for album of the year, as well as Adia Victoria. The annual awards show is scheduled for Sept. 14th in Nashville, Tennessee.
2022 Americana Honors & Awards nominees:
Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Jason Isbell
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
Yola
Album of the Year
“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile; produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings
“Outside Child,” Allison Russell; produced by Dan Knobler
“Raise The Roof,” Robert Plant & Alison Krauss; produced by T Bone Burnett
“A Southern Gothic,” Adia Victoria; produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett
“Stand For Myself,” Yola; produced by Dan Auerbach
Emerging Act of the Year
Sierra Ferrell
Neal Francis
Brittney Spencer
Adia Victoria
Morgan Wade
Song of the Year
“Canola Fields,” James McMurtry; Written by James McMurtry
“Diamond Studded Shoes,” Yola; Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola
“Juanita,” Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson; Written by Sturgill Simpson
“Persephone,” Allison Russell; Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell
“Right On Time,” Brandi Carlile; Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth
Duo/Group of the Year
Big Thief
Los Lobos
The Mavericks
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
The War and Treaty
Instrumentalist of the Year
Ethan Ballinger
Brian Farrow
Larissa Maestro
Shelby Means
Justin Moses
