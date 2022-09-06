Brandi Carlile‘s acclaimed album In These Silent Days came out almost a year ago and Carlile is marking the occasion with a variation on that project.

In the Canyon Haze will be a song-for-song remake of the original LP, but done acoustically.

Carlile described Canyon in a statement:

“I knew I wanted to offer our fans more than just the usual ‘bonus track’ that always feels like a creative way to ask fans to buy your album twice. So, the twins (Phil and Tim Hanseroth) and I locked ourselves in the attic studio in my barn just like the old days… and we reimagined our entire record.”

In the Canyon Haze comes out September 30th and will have a bonus track: a cover of the David Bowie classic “Space Oddity.”

Until then, check out the acoustic version of “You and Me On the Rock,” featuring harmony vocals by Carlile’s wife, Catherine…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.