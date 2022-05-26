Brandi Carlile is about to embark on her “Beyond These Silent Days” tour with a big start in her home state of Washington. But you don’t have to be there physically to enjoy it!

Carlile has announced there will be a livestream available of the tour’s kickoff at The Gorge in George, Washington on Saturday, June 11th. Those who purchase livestream tickets will have the option to re-watch the concert for 14 days following the start of the event.

For more details or to get the livestream, click here.

Carlile is touring around her 2021 album, In These Silent Days, and the last time she was at The Gorge, she did this stellar version of “Right On Time”…

