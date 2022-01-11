Music News
January 11, 2022

Jason Isbell just posted this on his Twitter account:

Isbell and his band The 400 Unit were scheduled to play two shows at the Louisville Palace this Friday and Saturday, along with Adia Victoria. The Palace has will announce new dates soon.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.