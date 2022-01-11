Jason Isbell just posted this on his Twitter account:

Got myself a breakthrough case of Covid- feeling fine but we’ll have to cancel the next few shows (Asheville, Louisville, Columbus, Wilkes-Barre, and Wilmington). Refunds at point of purchase but we’re working on rescheduling. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 11, 2022

Isbell and his band The 400 Unit were scheduled to play two shows at the Louisville Palace this Friday and Saturday, along with Adia Victoria. The Palace has will announce new dates soon.

