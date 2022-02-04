We recently spoke with singer/songwriter, author, and illustrator Brett Newski on WFPK’s Mental Health Day. Brett recently released a book full of illustrations or as he calls them “Doodles” about dealing with depression and anxiety. He would put these doodles on social media and people would respond, obviously being able to relate. He put them all in one book called It’s Hard to Be A Person: Defeating Anxiety, Surviving The World, and Having More Fun. He also did a companion recording by the same title featuring 8 original songs which is now streaming and available on CD. We talked about the book, his own struggles with these issues, his upcoming show at Zanzabar on February 9th, and how to have more fun! You can listen to our talk below as well as hear Brett’s song “I Should Have Listened to Ferris Bueller” that also features Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies.

Brett Newski