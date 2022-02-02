Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nate Walcot, known together as Bright Eyes, announced that they will be reissuing their entire back catalog. They shared that each album will be re-released with a six-track companion EP featuring new recordings of songs from the album and a cover of an artist that influenced them at the time.

“It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent,” Conor Oberst explained. “We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can.”

The first three albums, A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997, 1998’s Letting Off The Happiness and 2000’s Fevers And Mirrors, will be reissued on May 27. The band has shared new recordings of “Falling Out Of Love At This Volume”, “Contrast And Compare” featuring Waxahatchee and “Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh” featuring Phoebe Bridgers from the companion EPs. Watch the album series trailer and listen to the new tracks below.

