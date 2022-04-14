Singer/songwriter Brigid Kaelin has released a few singles recently and the latest is a bluegrass ditty that shows some Kentucky love just in time for Derby season. The song has been picked up for a Commonwealth of Kentucky advertising campaign which will hopefully spread the word about this Kentucky artist as well. Joining her on banjo is Steve Cooley of The Dillards, Hog Operation, and several other bands. Brigid and Steve are about to embark on a 3 week tour of the United Kingdom where they’ll certainly show off what Kentucky has to offer. The song “Kentucky With You” will be streaming everywhere on April 22nd but you can hear it below, now!

<a href="https://brigidkaelin.bandcamp.com/track/kentucky-with-you">Kentucky With You by Brigid Kaelin</a>