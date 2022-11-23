Bring Me The Horizon on Next Chapter of Post Human, Emo Sounds, & Self Acceptance

Oliver Sykes and Matt Nicholls join Kyle Meredith backstage at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY to talk about the upcoming second chapter in their Post Human series. Oliver analyzes the choice to do a long album run in what can seem like a singles-based world, as well as directing this latest set in a more emo and post hardcore sound, while Matt talks about having to learn different drum styles with each new release. Sykes also discusses the bigger story being told and how it looks at recovery and human evolution, as well as self acceptance.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.