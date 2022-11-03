Eastern Kentucky native and songwriter Brit Taylor is definitely someone to watch (and listen to!) and just released the title track to her forthcoming album Kentucky Blue produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson. The album is due February 3rd of 2023. About Kentucky Blue, Brit says:

“We all experience loss in our lives. ‘Kentucky Blue’ is one of those songs that speaks to everyone and hopefully touches their hearts. It is music letting you know that you are not alone even when you feel alone. Kentucky Blue – both the song and the album – is so indicative of love and life and Kentucky. Whether you are mourning the death of a relationship, of a dream, of a family member or even of a personal idol such as Loretta Lynn, Kentucky Blue speaks to your heart in that unique musical language of Appalachia.”

Catch Brit in concert with fellow Kentuckian, Kelsey Waldon, at Zanzabar on November 10, 2022!