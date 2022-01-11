Broken Social Scene will release a new compilation of what the band refers to as a “career-spanning collection of B-sides, rarities, and outtakes pulled from 20 years of 7-inches, compilations, soundtracks, unreleased music, and hard-to-find releases.”

Old Dead Young: B-Sides & Rarities arrives January 14th and the Toronto band has already shared one of those rarities, a track previously only available as a special tour 7-inch in 2009.

Give a listen to “Curse Your Fail”…

