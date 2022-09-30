Bruce Springsteen will release his 21st (!) studio album soon and it won’t contain a single tune written by him.

Only the Strong Survive comes out November 11th and will be a collection of soul covers from the 60s and 70s.

“The Boss” said in a statement:

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the ’60s and ’70s? I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

1) “Only The Strong Survive” (Jerry Butler)

2) “Soul Days” featuring Sam Moore (Dobie Gray)

3) “Nightshift” (The Commodores)

4) “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” (Frank Wilson)

5) “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore” (The Walker Brothers)

6) “Turn Back the Hands of Time” (Tyrone Davis)

7) “When She Was My Girl” (The Four Tops)

8) “Hey, Western Union Man” (Jerry Butler)

9) “I Wish It Would Rain” (The Temptations)

10) “Don’t Play That Song” (Aretha Franklin)

11) “Any Other Way” (Jackie Shane)

12) “I Forgot to Be Your Lover” featuring Sam Moore (William Bell)

13) “7 Rooms of Gloom” (The Four Tops)

14) “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted” (Jimmy Ruffin)

15) “Someday We’ll Be Together” (Diana Ross and The Supremes)

Springsteen has shared a video for for the first single, a buoyant take on Frank Wilson‘s 1965 gem “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)”…

