“I have a tattoo on my arm which is because this person is my hero. I can’t believe we get to say it, but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen.”

That’s how Coldplay frontman Chris Martin surprised the audience Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey by bringing out “The Boss”.

Springsteen playfully replied, “Well, like Chris said, he’s had this song tattooed on his arm for a while, so I guess I’ve got to sing it,” before launching into the tile track from Springsteen’s 2009 release Working on a Dream, and then the ever-popular “Dancing in the Dark”.

The latter featured Springsteen on acoustic guitar and Martin on the piano, for a slowed-down version of the Born in the U.S.A. track, complete with audience sing-a-long and the requisite cries of “Bruuuuuuce!”

Check out this terrific fan-shot video of the performance, with Martin clearly over the moon to be in the presence of one of his idols…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.