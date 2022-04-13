Built to Spill will soon release their ninth studio album!

When the Wind Forgets Your Name arrives September 9th via Sub Pop and was produced by frontman Doug Martsch in collaboration with Le Almeida and João Casaes of Oruã, a Brazilian psychedelic jazz rock band.

When the Wind Forgets Your Name tracklist:

1. Gonna Lose

2. Fool’s Gold

3. Understood

4. Elements

5. Rock Steady

6. Spiderweb

7. Never Alright

8. Alright

9. Comes a Day

Watch the animated video for Built to Spill‘s new single, the fierce “Gonna Lose”…

And don’t forget Built to Spill is coming to Headliners August 20th and this week you have a chance to win tickets to the show!

