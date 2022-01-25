Caleb McLaughlin on His Debut Single, Sharing Music with Idris Elba, and Stranger Things 4

Caleb McLaughlin sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his debut single, Neighborhood, the 4 year journey to releasing his own music, coming up in Broadway and opera, and growing up loving the music of Stevie Wonder and Earth Wind and Fire. The Stranger Things star tells us about sharing his music and getting advice from Idris Elba on the set of Concrete Cowboys, what its like having so many musicians on the set of Stranger Things, and the influence of the 80s soundtrack from the hit Netflix series. And as for Season 4? McLaughlin says it’s “gonna be the best yet.”

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.