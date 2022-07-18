Carly Rae Jepsen and multi-instrumentalist/producer Lewis OfMan have teamed up for a new single called “Move Me.” The new song follows the release of Jepsen’s single “Western Wind” and Lewis OfMan’s debut album Sonic Poems.

Jepsen released a statement that read:

In September of 2020 I heard about an artist named Lewis OfMan. A friend sent me a playlist and I kept pausing at the same track of Lewis’ thinking, “This is really good.” The world was upside down so there was extra time to really listen to music and then ask questions like, “Who made this and how can we be friends?” Lewis has really been the silver lining of my last two years when touring wasn’t possible and travel was just a dream. On top of that, he has one of my favorite male voices. I can’t wait for you to hear our first collaboration after such a long wait.

Lewis OfMan said:

While I was living in Florence I had this special party where I found my heart shaken up by someone, I remember these insane blue eyes, but destiny wasn’t OK for us to pursue each other, we were stuck in our own lives and couldn’t mix them. The day after I wrote “Move Me” I was full of passion and dreams, and wanted to scream it out to the world. I had a session with Carly the same night, she instantly felt the song and sent me recordings of her beautiful voice and some additional ideas—it just made so much sense to do this duet together, it’s such a beautiful encounter. Now, enjoy this track, and we hope it will resonate through your life.

Listen to Carly Rae Jepsen and Lewis OfMan‘s new single “Move Me” below.

