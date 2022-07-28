Carly Rae Jepsen on New Music, Rostam, & Kate Bush

Carly Rae Jepsen joins Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, Western Wind, and new music. The Canadian artist takes us through the taking stock of her life over the past couple years and how that’s led into this latest set, the single having its thematic ties back to her upbringing and family, and the music video being Kate Bush-inspired. Jepsen also gives some love to producer Rostam, tells us the backstory on the lockdown-written Boys in the Band single, and previews her upcoming So Nice tour, which has some proceeds going to support the Ally Coalition.

Watch the interview above and then watch the videos below.