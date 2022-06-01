“Performing covers is a very enjoyable way to do something that feels natural to me when it comes to making music.”

That’s what Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) said in a statement upon the release of her album Covers in January.

The LP– her third album of cover material– featured her interpretations of songs by the likes of Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Kitty Wells, and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, to name just a few.

But now Marshall has shared another cover of a song that wasn’t even on her latest release– The Rolling Stones‘ “You Got the Silver”, from their iconic 1969 album Let It Bleed.

Give a listen to her striking version…

