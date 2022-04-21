Cat Power (aka Chan Marshall) has always been fond of interpreting the work of other artists and her recent release Covers is a welcome addition to her previous efforts.

Now her take on The Pogues‘ “A Pair of Brown Eyes” has been released as a dreamy video by acclaimed director Jim Jarmusch.

Jarmusch said of the clip:

“As someone who deeply loves Cat Power’s music, getting to collaborate with Chan on this video was like a dream come true. She’s so inspiring to me, of course as an artist, but she’s also just such an extraordinary person.”

Check out the video for “A Pair of Brown Eyes”…

