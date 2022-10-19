“I’ve Been Everywhere” was originally a song by Geoff Mack from 1959 that listed many towns of Australia where he was from. The song was then adapted and filled with American towns by Hank Snow in 1962 and became a #1 hit. Then, much later, in 1996, Johnny Cash recorded the song and that’s the version we know today. Now, years later still, Kentucky songwriter from Shelby, County, Chad Meers, has adapted the song to fit Kentucky tastes with many towns from our State in a new lyric video he recently shared. It’s a well done version with clever rhyming and timing to it. Listen to see if your town is mentioned below!