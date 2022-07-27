Maggie Rogers brought her powerhouse vocals to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night– and also got to show off her “Catchphrase” skills!

Rogers’ new album Surrender arrives this Friday and she performed her latest single, the incredibly catchy “Want Want”.

Oh yeah, Rogers also got to have some extra fun, pairing with host Fallon to take on The Roots‘ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and actor John Krasinski in a game of “Catchphrase”– and she more than held her own, as you can see here…

