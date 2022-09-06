Music News Tracks
September 06, 2022

We have been looking forward to the new Pixies album from the moment it was announced, and just last month their track “Vault of Heaven” was one of our #listenhear Songs of the Day.

Doggerel arrives September 30th and the new single is the first Pixies track co-written by guitarist Joey Santiago.

Frontman Black Francis said “Dregs of the Wine” is about “living in Los Angeles in the ‘90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”

Check it out here…

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.