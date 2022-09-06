We have been looking forward to the new Pixies album from the moment it was announced, and just last month their track “Vault of Heaven” was one of our #listenhear Songs of the Day.

Doggerel arrives September 30th and the new single is the first Pixies track co-written by guitarist Joey Santiago.

Frontman Black Francis said “Dregs of the Wine” is about “living in Los Angeles in the ‘90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”

Check it out here…

