The Ghost Reapers is a musical project from the mind of Lousville/Southern Indiana-based musician Andrew Garbe. The band name, a combination of the names of two of world’s hottest peppers (the ghost pepper, and the record-holding Carolina Reaper), is derived from what Garbe describes as an “addiction” to hot sauce.

The new song “Operator” is the first look at The Ghost Reapers‘ upcoming EP, expected this fall. It arrived with a fun DIY video that displays how Garbe combines his skills to create The Ghost Reapers. Check out the new single below.