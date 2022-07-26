Chelsea Cutler on Her Taylor Swift Appreciation, Writing About the Passage of Time, and Next Album Plans

Chelsea Cutler dropped by the WFPK studios to talk with Kyle Meredith before her set at Forecastle Festival. The singer-songwriter talks about growing up listening to Springsteen, Coldplay, Dylan, John Mayer, and Bon Iver, and how big of an influence Taylor Swift has had on her as a storyteller, as well as taking on the themes of nostalgia, the passage of time, social media and mental health on her latest album, When I Close My Eyes. Cutler also lets us know that she’s currently writing for the next LP and discusses her long standing musical partnership with Quinn XCII.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.