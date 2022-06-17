Julien Ehlrich and Max Kakacek, known together as Whitney have announced their third album, Spark. The announcement arrived with the release of the lead single “Real Love.”

The upcoming album follows 2019’s Forever Turned Around, and is being presented as a reintroduction of the Chicago duo as they dig into the “classic pop” sound.

Spark is set to be released on September 16, before Whitney begins their US and European tours on September 29. Listen to their brand new single “Real Love” below.

