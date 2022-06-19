Chris Parnell on Senior Year, 30 Rock’s Dr. Spaceman, SNL, & Archer

Chris Parnell joins Kyle Meredith to talk about Senior Year, the new Netflix movie to also stars Rebel Wilson as a highschool cheerleader who wakes up from a 20 year coma to go back to school with her still intact 2002 mindset. The actor talks about getting to play more dramatic lines in the film, how it relates to his infamous portrayal of Dr. Spaceman on 30 Rock, developing his style over the years, and working alongside some of the greatest comedians. Parnell also talks about his Memphis upbringing, as well as the Natalie Portman SNL digital short, being a fan of REM, Snail Mail, Phoebe Bridgers, and Warpaint, what we can expect from the upcoming 13th season of Archer, and his cameo in Disney’s Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

