In March pop Lionel Richie was the recipient of the Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song and the celebration aired last night on PBS.

Andra Day, Boyz II Men and other artists did interpretations of Richie classics– including Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton!

You can watch the performances here. Helpful hint: Stapleton sings around 19:59…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.